Show of hands, please – as we began the quest to find the next President of The United States, how many of you thought that would include a discussion of Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle? And yet that’s where we find ourselves in the continuing saga of The Trump War on Political Correctness.
In the exchange of accusations following Thursday night’s debate, Trump said that he thought Kelly was very angry at the debate, that she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her whatever.”
And that “whatever” is what everyone is currently up in arms about.
The republican establishment, that desperately wants Trump to go back to whatever he was doing three months ago, says he was making a stab at Kelly, that it was her “time of the month” and so she was a little irrational. Trump says he meant that blood was coming from her nose and that only a deviant would think what he was being accused of.
Eric Erickson of RedState officially uninvited Trump from their big gathering in Atlanta this weekend, saying Trump’s remark was disrespectful of all female journalists and that he didn’t want his daughter in the same room with Trump. Jeb Bush again demanded Trump apologize, as so many others have.
Now, if Trump had meant what his accusers are saying, he wouldn’t deny it. That would be out of character. No, he would admit it. And then he would most likely double down. Isn’t that what he’s been doing and what’s driving them crazy?
It doesn’t really matter, because this isn’t about who’s right or wrong here. It’s about that apology Bush is demanding from Trump. It’s about the party leaders banishing him from their pow-wow. It’s about them being in a battle with someone they can’t control, can’t pay off and can’t shut up. It’s about political correctness and what to do with someone who colors outside of the lines.
And so the Republican Party leaders, the guys who make the deals in those smoke filled back rooms, who lie to us over and over, are left to behave like petulant children, stomping their feet, demanding that Trump stop and telling him he’s not welcome at their parties. They want to get on with their listening tours, you know, when they travel the country, shaking hands, kissing babies and finding out what the people think. They want to tell us all the really great stuff they’re going to do if only we’ll give them our votes.
And there’s Donald Trump,the republican candidate who is beating all the others in the pack by double digits, who is persona non grata with the big wheels of the Republican Party, pulling back the curtain to expose them.
He’s not going to stop, at least not while they keep demanding he grovel and beg their forgiveness. Because Trump knows that Americans who have had to bear political correctness for years, who have been beaten down by it, made to pay for it, chastised for speaking against it, and live in fear of violating it, have finally found someone who unabashedly defies it – every single chance he gets. They have found someone who they believe will actually build that wall on the southern border. None of them care about Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle, they don’t believe for a minute that she needs a man to defend her, they don’t care that Jeb Bush and the rest of the gang are upset because their campaigns aren’t going according to plan.
They only see someone willing to publicly validate all the lies they’ve been told over the years and to speak in plain language about it to all comers, no matter who is offended or exposed.
And they’ll keep supporting him as long as he keeps it up.
This deflected anger is similar to that heaped on Ted Cruz for calling McConnell a liar on the Senate floor. No one (including the media) wanted to focus on the veracity of the accusation, but rather on his violation of Senate “decorum” – it’s not civil, you know. So I wrote to my Senators and Representative, asking them to please tell me if, indeed, McConnell lied as Ted Cruz claimed. I’ve not heard from either Senator, and I’m sure I will not, but my Representative’s office (David Jolly, who has announced he will run for Rubio’s Senate seat) did call me on the telephone. They said they were unable to determine if the accusation was true. Right.
I have not seen Trump’s best point at the debate repeated anywhere. He was addressing Bush directly regarding Bush’s complaint about Trump’s “tone.”
Trump listed off a few of the real problems in the world, including people being decapitated because of their religious beliefs but Bush is worried about his tone. He couldn’t have been more right.
The contrast between the world we all live in and the bubble that the ruling class inhabits is stark. Trump shines a spotlight on it.
Well, i agree with you that the Republican leadership had all this coming to them and they have brought it on themselves. But it wasn’t “the party leaders” who “banished him from their pow-wow.” It was Eric Erickson at RedState. When did he become party leader?
Granted, it’s a small point, but i think it’s telling. While everyone is “enjoying the show,” as you put it, we’re allowing ourselves to be buffaloed by an obvious and blatant charlatan, who’s laughing at our gullibility. You don’t have to be a party leader or member of the evil establishment to believe Donald Trump to be an absolute phony who is doing great — possibly irreparable — damage.
Yes, Trump is s not a slave to political correctness, and that’s fine. Political correctness is a plague. But it’s such small potatoes compared to the real crises that we’re soon to face — crises that won’t be fixed just by calling everybody “losers” Nor will they be fixed by stamping out political correctness, as much as we’d like to see that happen.
Frankly, if being politically incorrect is what really matters to us, then let’s just watch Larry the Cable Guy instead. At least he’s amusing sometimes, instead of just incoherent and obnoxious. Plus, Larry the Cable Guy won’t get the local zoning officials to condemn your house so he can build a high rise. Donald Trump will.
And Larry the Cable Guy won’t tell you how wonderful single-payer healthcare is. Donald Trump will — and has many times. And Larry the Cable Guy won’t advocate for a woman’s right to abortion, including partial birth abortion. Donald Trump has, and will do it again if he thinks that’s what you want to hear. And Larry the Cable Guy won’t tell you how nobody was talking about immigration until he came along — even though the Republican Party has been in turmoil over immigration for well over a year now, and a number of senators and representatives have bucked their spineless party leaders over it, at some risk to their own positions. Larry wouldn’t make such an idiotic claim. But Donald does it, and did it again just today.
I’m also willing to bet Larry the Cable Guy has never given a nickel to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation, or invited Hillary to his wedding, or had a long heart-to-heart talk with Bill about his political prospects. And I’m positive Larry has never bragged about how many politicians he has bribed with his political donations, just in case he might need a favor somewhere down the road. But Donald has done all those things and more.
If we’re really as fed up as we claim to be with “guys who make the deals in those smoke filled back rooms, who lie to us over and over,” then why are we rallying behind a guy who absolutely epitomizes the backroom deal — and actually brags about it? And if we’re really fed up with politicians who “behave like petulant children, stomping their feet,” why do we cheer on a guy whose reaction to some very predictable and fairly innocuous debate questions was, “That’s no fair! You’re a bimbo! Nyaaa!”
Is it too much to ask that this campaign move on to some serious candidates and issues? Because frankly, if it ever comes down to Hillary vs. Donald, I’m writing in Larry the Cable Guy.
Get ‘er done.
Regarding the RedState uninvitation – this was a big event which required a lot of organization to get all the candidates together. I think it was a two day event, wasn’t it? That doesn’t just happen. The big players are involved. And while I doubt Boehner or McConnell were consulted, I’m certain that Erickson did not make the decision to ban Trump unilaterally because he was afraid his daughter might be emotionally scarred by something Trump might utter.
Gary, I agree with a lot of what you wrote. Diplomatic is not a term I would use to describe Trump. Some of it is downright childish. And a lot of us are holding the other candidates to a standard we’re not applying to Trump.
In my perfect world, Cruz would be getting the excitement and poll numbers that Trump is getting. They are pretty close in the issues that matter to me. The election is a long way off and anything can (and will) happen, but for right now, I hope all this flows over to Cruz and he ends up our nominee.
In the meantime, I’m sticking with my gut on this. There’s a scene in one of my favorite movies, “Parenthood” where the youngest son, who’s about 3 years old, completely disrupts and destroys his older sister’s class play. It’s absolute chaos. Kids are running all over, the sets are knocked down, and the teacher is unable to get a handle on any of it. Some of the parents in the audience are outraged, yelling “He’s ruining the show!” while other parents are enjoying it immensely.
Trump is a little like that 3 year old, jumping in where he isn’t expected or welcomed and causing absolute chaos in a carefully choreographed show. The politicians and the other players are mostly outraged.
But some of us are enjoying it immensely. Our elected leaders have caused unnecessary chaos in all our lives. It’s nice to see their world turned upside down and watch them squirm a bit and have to deal with an outside force they can’t control. Is that mean or sick? So be it.
I think the natural course of events will lead us to more serious discussions of issues and candidates. This circus-like atmosphere will burn itself out, perhaps taking Trump with it. I don’t know. In the meantime, the political class is getting a clear message of just how much dissatisfaction and anger exists out here and as a bonus, more people who ordinarily wouldn’t pay attention are probably tuning in, if only to see what Trump may say next. That can’t be all bad.
“…as a bonus, more people who ordinarily wouldn’t pay attention are probably tuning in.”
You’re absolutely right. And that’s the problem. Because when they tune in, they see a party whose leading candidate is an obnoxious blowhard who reinforces every stupid stereotype they’ve ever heard about Republicans or conservatives: we’re mean, angry white men who hate everybody and care only about money.
Next year we’re going to need these people who ordinarily don’t pay attention. But we’ll have already lost them because that’s all they’ll know about Republicans.
As you said, they ordinarily don’t pay attention. They’ll watch this circus for a few more days or week, then move on to other things. But the next time they pay attention again — in the fall of 2016 — that impression we made this summer will still be there. If it’s not, you can be sure the Democrats will remind them. The eventual Republican candidate — a successful governor or an eloquent senator, or a successful executive or brain surgeon — will have to spend the bulk of his or her campaign trying to convince them that Donald Trump does not represent what conservatism really stands for.
Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, Hillary moves another step closer to the White House and the Democrats move another step closer to regaining the Senate.
To say it’s way too early to take any of this seriously wouldn’t be a stretch. Just about the time you want to completely dismiss Trump ( and I don’t believe he’ll be around by the end of the year) another person gets murdered by an illegal alien and people remember all the grief Trump got by bringing up our open borders.
The one good thing Trump is doing, and it shouldn’t be overlooked, is he’s going after the political class. The more people agree with his thoughts on the failures of the establishment to do their job, the more willing people will be to look for an alternative.
I’d love to see more establishment types challenged this time around. The more that get elected, the better chance we have of getting rid of McConnell and Boehner. If putting up with Trump for a few months get’s that done, I can deal with it.
My last comment on this particular Trump issue is that I am simply fed up with identity politics of any sort. The Megyn Kelly/Donald Trump flare up is over identity politics – men against women. That’s why I was so sensitive to Fiorina’s comments about her experience at HP – it reeked of the identity politics we have had to wallow in for several years now. It’s white against black, white against Hispanics, men against women, straights against gays – and the real issues get sublimated to or are defined in terms of, identity politics. It’s the entire Democratic Party strategy. I am so sick of the “first black President” I’m not sure I want to see another one for a long time. I’m concerned we’ll have an instant replay with the first woman President. The other nations who have had female presidents or prime ministers have not wallowed gender politics. It is, in my opinion, a sign of a dysfunctional sociopolitical culture. I’m truly disappointed that Fox News chose to immerse us in it at the very first “debate”. It plays right into the hand of the Democratic Party. They are loving it.