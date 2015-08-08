Donald Trump’s stump speech can be scribbled on one side of a cocktail Napkin.

“China and Japan are ripping us off. We need a wall. Politicians are stupid. And I’m rich.”

That’s pretty much it. It’s certainly not a traditional campaign. So why is he suddenly so popular?

A record 24 million Americans tuned in to the Republican primary debate Thursday night and we all know that’s because of Donald Trump. Have all these voters suddenly decided he’s their guy? Do they envision him living in the White House, receiving foreign dignitaries, signing treaties and delivering the State of The Union Address?

No, neither do I.

As absurd as it may sound, this multi-billionaire who seemingly has little in common with middle class Americans has become their mouthpiece, their megaphone, their one-man army out to do battle with the corruption that is Washington, DC. We can tap out angry emails to the politicians, call their offices and complain, and yell at our TV screens, but it’s all meaningless. They continue to ignore us, lie to us, steal our money and mortgage our grandchildren’s future.

But they cannot ignore Donald Trump. Not when he’s center stage at their big shindig, stealing their limelight and telling them on national TV all the things we want them to know about just what we think of them.

The politicians and their accomplices – their donors, advisors, flunkies and members of the media – are not happy and make little effort to hide that. But they have no one to blame but themselves. Like parents who indulge their child’s every whim and then complain that they have a brat on their hands, Trump’s popularity is a demon of their own creation. They are responsible for Trump’s success.

And every time they attack Trump, call him a buffoon or question his intellect or ability, they are actually slinging those attacks at middle class Americans. Because, at least for now, we are Trump. And when he tells those politicians that they are the stupid ones and that they are corrupt and that they can’t get anything done, he’s speaking for every single frustrated, angry American who just wants to be heard.

That’s why Trump’s poll numbers go up every time they attack him. When people vote for Trump, they’re actually voting for themselves. They have found a way, absurd as it may be, to upset the status quo.

And it feels good, doesn’t it?

I don’t know how this is going to play out. I do know that politicians won’t learn from it. Fixing what ails America won’t come from them, at least not the ones we have now. It’s simply not in their DNA. I hope voters will learn from it. I hope they see that they don’t have to accept mediocrity and corruption from our elected leaders and that they can and should speak up whenever they get the chance. I hope they figure out that fixing America will come from the people. Washington is simply not up to the task, nor do they have any interest in the endeavor.

For now though, I’m just going to enjoy all this. The political class can’t control Trump. He doesn’t need their money. They can’t buy him and they don’t know how to shut him up. And although they pretend otherwise, they know he’s speaking for us.

And that scares them most of all.