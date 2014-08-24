Note to readers: Sorry I have been away so long. I may share about that with you all at some point, but tonight I just have something to say.

I admit that I’ve been a little nervous about the rise of ISIS lately, specifically their threats against America. But I’ve had a change of heart these past few days, mostly since hearing from the animal who decapitated James Foley. I penned a letter to him.:

This is an open letter to Abdoola Baboola al Babalouie, or whatever your name is. I don’t have any interest in looking it up. You’re not worth it. It’s not your real name anyway. The one I made up has as much merit as the one you did. Besides, I don’t want to make any contribution to your notoriety.

There’s a piece going around the internet, another open letter to you and your friends. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can click right here to read it. I suggest you do. It’s attributed to a retired Marine, who has had enough of you and your threats to attack America. He points out that there are over 21 million veterans in America, and every one of them will be waiting for you.

Well I would like to see that Marine’s 21 million vets and raise it a couple hundred more million citizens. That includes all us chubby, middle-aged grandmas. We’re armed. And we’re pretty ticked off right now. Are you game?

I don’t think so. You hide your face. You change your name. You talk big but you butcher babies. You’re nothing but a sick punk kid. Heck, I have shoes older than you! Someone should have spanked you and sent you to bed without supper ten years ago. Maybe you wouldn’t be in this position now.

You’re just a coward. You saw off the head of a man with his hands bound behind his back? That makes you a subhuman barbarian, not a warrior, and not brave by any standard. You fight like a girl. No! I take that back. Even little girls have more backbone and certainly more humanity.

Were you too afraid to take on Foley mano a mano? Couldn’t win a fair fight?

Probably not.

So, no, I’m not afraid of you anymore. Because I see now who you are – a coward, too afraid to use his real name, show his face or even fight like a man. You’re only a tough guy when your opponent is too young, weak or restrained to fight back. Without that advantage, you’ll most likely wet yourself and surrender in under ten minutes.

Americans won’t cower in fear of savages with some warped ideas about their god, and a sick lust for blood. We simply won’t stand for it. You can try it, but consider yourself warned. We grandmas will be right here. Come for our grandbabies and see how far you get.

Your choice.

-Kathy