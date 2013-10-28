It’s being reported this morning that President Obama didn’t know the NSA was spying on our allies.
He didn’t know about the Fast & Furious gun-running.
He didn’t know that the IRS was illegally targeting conservatives.
He didn’t know that they needed help in Benghazi.
He didn’t know the NSA was spying on all of us.
He didn’t know that his Obamacare web site wouldn’t work.
He learns of all these things in the paper, just like you and me.
I just want to know who’s in charge.
-Kathy
the sad truth is probably that he is telling the truth..he would know if he cared, so draw your own conclusions……
He and his “ISM” loving cronies have been successfully using the “I don’t know” excuse since day one. He was carried into office on a wave of misplaced adoration and deceit made possible by the main stream media.
The people who believed the hope and change party rhetoric and voted to be part of electing the first black president are feeling deceived and have had enough of his “I didn’t know” excuses and outright deceit.
I am embarrassed for the black community who proudly voted for one of their own. That was a proud and at the same time a shallow moment to elect a president just because of his race. Instead of setting a positive example to make them proud he encouraged them to become his welfare slaves.
Barrack Hussein Obama will be remembered by his signature achievement. That of ignoring the needs of the country to further his ideology. He did fundamentally transform America by putting record numbers of people on welfare, stifling the economy, sending the debt to unheard of levels, and setting race relations back a hundred years.
He will be remembered.
Who’s in charge? Valerie Jarrett. She knows everything, and according to some sources who are in a position to know, she has more influence over this President than any other person. President Obama knows everything as well, but he has successfully honed this Alfred E. Neuman persona for anything which goes awry in his administration. If there is a “drive by” media, he is the “drive by” President. When things go in his favor, he’s a messiah. When things go wrong, he’s just one of us, reading the newspaper. Without total control of the major media, this blatant, obnoxious charade could not work. But we have 3 more years of it, at least.
“When things go wrong, he’s just one of us, reading the newspaper”
hehehe when things go wrong! Every thing he’s tried is going wrong as we speak that is why “he’s just one of us” and not the president.
He is either a serial liar or he is incompetent. In either case, he is not a good President.
The only thing worse than an incompetent liar is a competent liar. President Obama knows everything, including what he intends to accomplish. His reelection by an incompetent electorate in 2012 was a major step in advancing the coup he started in 2008.
Valerie Jarrett and Michelle Obama are co-Presidents, behind the curtain. Neither of them play golf so they’re around to get all the news, then they filter it and give Barack the real important stuff he needs to fill out his NCAA Brackets.
Max – What we’re learning today is that, not only did the President know “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” was a lie, he kept telling it. The irony is that Steny Hoyer, who was the House Majority Whip at the time Obamacare was Rahmed through, also knew a lot of policies were going to be cancelled.
There comes a time when you have to ask, who knew what and when. If there were a lot of Democrats that knew this, knew what the President was selling was a lie, and then passed it anyway, shouldn’t they be held accountable.
Let me ask, if the Republicans had the majorities, in 2006, to do the same thing with Social Security, without a Democrat vote, and all these facts showed up today, how long does anyone believe it would be before Democrats were going out trying to get Senators recalled and House members recalled because of it? My guess is they, not only would do it, but they’d have the assistance of the MSM.
Remember Obama talking about the people with pitchforks??? Well it just might be time.