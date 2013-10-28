It’s being reported this morning that President Obama didn’t know the NSA was spying on our allies.

He didn’t know about the Fast & Furious gun-running.

He didn’t know that the IRS was illegally targeting conservatives.

He didn’t know that they needed help in Benghazi.

He didn’t know the NSA was spying on all of us.

He didn’t know that his Obamacare web site wouldn’t work.

He learns of all these things in the paper, just like you and me.

I just want to know who’s in charge.

-Kathy