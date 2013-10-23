I just deleted what I planned to post here today. It ran way too long and I feared you would not stay with me to the end.
But it boils down to this: Two weeks ago, our elected leaders held a “shutdown” of our government. It was a fraud, and if not for their willful efforts to make life miserable for us, most of us would not have even noticed it.
All the while these members of our elite political class from both parties made Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee out to be public enemies one and two. They called them ugly names – terrorists, jihadists, Nazis, wife-beaters and racists. Even The President of The United States participated. Those of us who supported the efforts of Cruz and Lee were, by extension, included as targets of these slanderous charges.
All this ugliness was because these two men led a small group of members of Congress who kept their campaign promises and tried to stop Obamacare before it was too late.
Think about that for a minute. They kept their promises to their constituents and see how they were treated for doing so.
And now we’re living the nightmare of what they tried to stop. In Washington lingo, it’s a “glitch.” In the real world, it’s promises broken, it’s ineptitude and arrogance.
President Obama stands in the Rose Garden, puts on his best angry face and proclaims, “No one is more frustrated than me.” It’s as though he is an innocent bystander who had nothing to do with any of it. He had no idea. He was blind-sided.
The big headline at The Drudge Report this morning said 300,000 Dropped From Health Plans In Florida. That’s 300,000 of my neighbors who believed Obama when he told them they were going to be able to keep their health insurance that just got the rug pulled out from under them.
And it’s happening all across the country. Real people. Real lives turned upside down at the whim of lying politicians and their social experiments.
Obamacare was supposed to be all about getting health insurance for a relatively small number of folks who couldn’t afford it. But it is ensnaring all of us who don’t have connections to the elite class.
The stated goal was never the real goal. If anyone in Washington truly wanted to fix the problem they would have addressed the root, which is the high cost of health CARE. But they didn’t. They addressed insurance instead. And what they created is simply a complex plan to redistribute the cost, and drive that cost so high that we would be unable to afford it, our current system would collapse and we would clamor for someone to fix it.
Then the real plan would be put in motion – the plan to institute government administered healthcare for us all.
This is what so many of us warned and is the only explanation for what we’re witnessing. In an honest society where truth is valued, Obama, Reid and Pelosi would be laughed out of office for such a failure. Sebelius would be in prison. But we abandoned the truth in favor of politics, so they are indifferent. This is no big deal. And that’s because they don’t care if any of this works. It’s only temporary, a stepping stone on the way to their prize – universal healthcare.
They want to rule, not govern. They want to regulate us at will. And positioning themselves between us and our doctors gives them all the power they need to control everything we do.
Cruz and Lee have been marginalized by the complicit media and there is no one left to defend our freedom. We are alone. We will now live by the rules we have allowed them to institute. We didn’t pay attention to what they were doing and their task is just about complete.
We turned out backs. We were not vigilant about our liberty. And while we watched American Idol and tweeted about Miley Cyrus, they stole it from us. The machine they built has been set in motion. I don’t know how we stop it now.
-Kathy
” The machine they built has been set in motion. I don’t know how we stop it now.”
I can’t add to your article, you pretty much nailed it. I do think that ObamaCare is a microcosm of the entire administration. They are academic ideologues who hold meetings to talk and expound but that’s it, They don’t have any real world experience and don’t have any expertise or knowledge of how to accomplish any sizable task. All they want is that fundamental transformation.
How to stop it? I think the wheels are already in motion. All we have to do is adhere to the old political axiom. When your opponent is destroying himself, stay out of the way. Leave the Affordable Care Act alone.
The only fear I have is that the Republicans will try to delay it. That would be the worst thing we could do. ObamaCare is self destructive as written. Implement it as soon as possible and watch public opinion of the President and his signature achievement plummet along with any politician who supports it or voted for it.
Here’s the thing cebur, there is a point of no return. There is a number, in this case, the number of people dependent on those government subsidies, that when reached, make it impossible to ever end the program.
So while I see the merit in letting this self-destruct, it is a race. Which will happen first? That we reach that number, or that the people get mad enough? And knowing how the ruling class lies, I really don’t want to take the chance. It may be all we have left though.
-Kathy
“So while I see the merit in letting this self-destruct, it is a race. Which will happen first?”
Very true.
To be honest, I think it has progressed too far already for the under powered Republicans to do anything about replacing the ACA. As I see it the possibilities are that it destroys itself, or we take both houses in November, then take back the Presidency in 2016.
Of course if a McCain, Bush or one of their ilk is elected in 2016 then ObamaCare is here to stay.
Additionally, I think that the software is a major issue. It appears that the code is so obsolete and inefficient that the project needs to be restarted from ground zero. That could take a long time. If they try to save it and patch it, then the software will be a problem forever more, that is until they shell out another 600 million to redo it.
The only people that ObamaCare will help will be those uninsured’s that the act was supposedly designed to cover. Ironic that those may be the only people who end up with insurance. Talk about redistribution!
I smell another scandal investigation coming on. Why an incompetent software company was paid ten times what it would cost if a top professional company was commissioned for the project.
I remain unconvinced that any of this is a surprise or a mistake.
There is a very real possibility that it’s all going according to plan.
-Kathy
Cruz and Lee and a few others are indeed good men and responsive to their constituents. Anybody thinking the average republican has any interest but their own in mind is delusional. It has devolved to Washington v. the USA. Your diagnosis is I think, 100% correct.
It may be saveable, it may not, I don’t know but I do know this, if we don’t stop it soon it is going to be very ugly, indeed. Keep the faith, for the alternatives are worse.
“I remain unconvinced that any of this is a surprise or a mistake. There is a very real possibility that it’s all going according to plan.”
If that is true then these Progressive ideologues are a more sophisticated enemy than I imagined.
I guess we will know soon when we start hearing solutions about single payer or variations thereof coming from out politicians.
Think about how Obama got elected. This group is sophisticated and tech savvy. And now they have the full resources of the federal government at their disposal.
How is it that they could screw up this badly? Does that make any sense to you?
-Kathy
The only doubting response would be that for his campaigns he hires his own techies, from the brightest and the best. For this ACA website, he chose to outsource most of the work to a Canadian SW firm – even as he keeps denigrating US corporations for outsourcing jobs.
Besides, Max, the problems the campaign code was addressing were “relationship” issues. And, if they failed, no one would be the wiser. That was all pretty low risk compared to the heatchcare.gov web site. High visibility and high risk.
Kathy,
Cruz and Lee are not the only members of Congress who were elected to kept their campaign promises to their constituents. Obama, all the Democrats, and the “moderate” Republicans were doing the same. But the difference is that Cruz and Lee are in the minority of the minority, and under our constitutional system the minority opinion is not how we govern. The reason that they have been subject to attacks in the media and the name calling is that they went beyond advocating for their position and were attempting to use procedural rules to impose the minority position on the majority by using a government shutdown and threatened default on US debt to get their minority position imposed.
When all members of the Congress were given the opportunity to represent their constituents and vote on essentially what was a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling and end the shutdown, an overwhelming majority, 81-18 in the Senate and 285-144 in the House, rejected the minority position of Cruz/Lee.
So think about this for a minute, this small group in an effort to kept their promises to their constituents were preventing the other elected representative from acting on behalf of theirs constituents. What this showed is that this minority has a total disrespect for the democratic process and our Constitutional system of government. When you say “they want to rule, not govern” I take it you mean Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and the minority of the minority in the House, because everybody else was operating under the governing principle of majority rules.
By the way your statement, “If anyone in Washington truly wanted to fix the problem they would have addressed the root, which is the high cost of health CARE. But they didn’t”, is incorrect. The ACA did include provisions and experimental alternatives that include things like pay-for-performance in order to address the cost structure.
Here is a policy brief that will give you more info. http://www.healthaffairs.org/healthpolicybriefs/brief.php?brief_id=78
I notice you did not mention the ever increasing debt, danielfee. The establishment of both parties are part of the elite political class, which is far more concerned about keeping their place at gravy train table than they are about the welfare of the nation and its citizens. That minority of a minority broke no laws. Indeed, they were exercising their legislative powers granted by the Constitution.
ACA was never intended to reduce the cost of health care. Even the President has never seriously made that claim.
Not only is Max right, Daniel forgets the power of incumbency. Look at us here in Florida. We have Rubio who was a TEA Party candidate and we have Bill Nelson who is a “go along to get along” Democrat who slavishly follows Reid and Obama. So, tell me Daniel, which one is actually representing a constituency or do you think we Floridians are schizophrenic?
BTW, your reference stunk. In the end it basically said the pay for performance stuff either didn’t work or it was inconclusive.
Max,
Why would I mention the debt? It has nothing to do with the point being made about each elected representative acting on behalf of theirs constituents. Also, I did not accuse them of “breaking the law” I said they have a “total disrespect for the democratic process.” They were not “exercising their legislative powers granted by the Constitution.” They were using procedural process based on the House rules which can be revised easily (in fact the Republicans did make rules changes during this process). Please cite which Article and Section of the Constitution you think Cruz & Lee were exercising.
So, Daniel, you seem to think the majority of voters, if asked, would approve of $17 trillion in debt. Why do you think legislators hate raising the debt ceiling?
It appears Rep. Steve Latourette, from Ohio, wants to take on the tea party. Apparently it’s never occurred to him that he would still be in the minority if it weren’t for the tea party. The upcoming election could really get interesting since the establishment wants to pick a fight and move against Mike Lee and other tea party elected officials.
It will be a hard fight, but no harder than 2010. There will be no MSM support, which has been the norm since 2010 and the establishment will throw a lot of money into keeping their friends in office.
Rick is right about FLorida except for one thing. I’ve always believed Nelson could have been beaten by the right candidate. Instead we ran the establishment candidate, Connie Mack IV and he was just terrible. First, he had a ton of baggage but, secondly, he was just a poor candidate. George Lemieux would have made it a lot tougher on Nelson. I believe he could have won but, if nothing else, he would have been a much better candidate.
The war is not over, in fact it’s only just begun.
“The machine they built has been set in motion. I don’t know how we stop it now.”
If the news I just read is an indicator of things to come then ObamaCare is not only doomed to fail but the failure will be so devastating that it will mark the Progressive movement for decades. It appears that not only are enrollments for Obamacare low in number but of those who have enrolled more than half are enrolling in Medicare. The ACA fiasco, a Progressive idea that will live in infamy.
Rick,
You cannot be that naive. In fact I know you are not, so I am sure you know why Nelson and Rubio were both elected.
Rubio won in a 3-way race and in 2010 there was a significantly smaller voter turnout for that election. Floridian’s aren’t schizophrenic, they were lazy in the off year election.
In 2012, Nelson had 4,523,451 votes to Mack’s 3,458,267.
In 2010, Rubio had 2,645,743 votes, to Crist’s 1,607,549 and Mack’s 1,092,936. Rubio received less than half the votes cast in 2010 and 2,635,490 less people voted in 2010 than in 2012. Also, Rubio received far less votes than Mack did in 2012. So don’t play dumb and don’t treat me as if you think I am.
BTW, I am not trying to argue one way or the other about “pay for performance” as being the solution. The point was that the ACA did include experimental and pilot projects attempting to address the cost of care. Because the results to date are inconclusive, it would have been silly to make wholesale changes to the way healthcare is paid.
I am surprised, Daniel, that you are so naive as to compare off year election turnout with presidential year turnouts and conclude anything from the number of votes. Ignoring incumbancy also is very poor analysis.
Your argument on health care is also naive. ObamaCare through some weak attempt at minor cost control because they wanted some effort to reach Obama,s unreachable $2500 yr/family savings and the nonsense of “bending the cost curve down”. My guess is ObamaCare will raise the % of GDP for healthcare from 17% to over 20%. Like everything else Obama says, it was a lie.
Rick,
I think I gave you to much credit. It appears that you are just being willfully ignorant. The entire point about comparing the 2010 and 2012 Senatorial election results was to show that there were two different voting turnouts, which is why you can get a Rubio and Nelson both elected in the same state just 2 years apart. Thus my point that it is not schizophrenic it is laziness. Smaller voter turnouts tend to favor Republican candidates which is why they are proposing all of these new voter suppression laws in Republican controlled states. They know it works to their benefit.
I wasn’t making an argument that the provisions in the ACA were either weak or strong with respect to controlling health care cost. I was pointing out that it contained provision for pilot programs. But you seem to want to turn everything into an argument about why Obamacare didn’t solve every problem that exists in the health care industry right now. While at the same time arguing that Obamacare is too intrusive. I think I know who is schizophrenic. Good thing for you mental health care is covered under Obamacare.
In answer to you question “you seem to think the majority of voters, if asked, would approve of $17 trillion in debt. Why do you think legislators hate raising the debt ceiling?” My point to Max was that there was no reason to mention the debt when the point being made in my original comment or response to Max was about each elected representative being allowed to act on behalf of their constituents. The government shut down orchestrated by Cruz and Lee was not over raising the debt ceiling, it was over defunding or delaying Obamacare. They used procedures under house rules which were blocking their fellow representatives from voting. As soon as Boehner was pushed into a position of either default or allow everyone to vote, it passed very easily.
Cebur, as much as I would love to think you’re correct, I just don’t think it will die this easily. Obviously, there was a reason Democrats didn’t allow Republican input on the bill, they’ve probably slipped in some unworkable things into this bill.
I joke with my college professor daughter that we’re being governed by the faculty lounge at Harvard and she thinks I’m trying to insult her. The problem is we are and it’s because, in the faculty lounge, you never have to deal with reality. You can be the smartest person in the world and believe that everyone should have healthcare as a right, until you’re faced with the reality of what that entails then, suddenly, you understand the numerous problems it entails.
I believe this law was drafted by the faculty lounge, not just of Harvard, but also Columbia, Cornell, Penn. etc. They’ve been taught to believe this stuff and there was little diversity of thought in our university system.
I guess what I’m really trying to say is, they’ve made it this far and they won’t give it up easily.
Daniel – THe one thing you’re forgetting about the 3 way race Rubio was in was the took on a sitting governor who was relatively popular. He made his case and won, leaving Crist to run as an independent. Secondly, he was running against Kendrick Meek and not Mack, but more to the point he almost beat both of them and, I would say that Crist took more votes away from Rubio than Meek. Had Rubio been in the race without Crist, he would have crushed Meek.
Meek is the worst candidate the Democrats could have put up, which is probably why they appear to be willing to take a chance on Crist to run for Governor against Scott.