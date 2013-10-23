I just deleted what I planned to post here today. It ran way too long and I feared you would not stay with me to the end.

But it boils down to this: Two weeks ago, our elected leaders held a “shutdown” of our government. It was a fraud, and if not for their willful efforts to make life miserable for us, most of us would not have even noticed it.

All the while these members of our elite political class from both parties made Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee out to be public enemies one and two. They called them ugly names – terrorists, jihadists, Nazis, wife-beaters and racists. Even The President of The United States participated. Those of us who supported the efforts of Cruz and Lee were, by extension, included as targets of these slanderous charges.

All this ugliness was because these two men led a small group of members of Congress who kept their campaign promises and tried to stop Obamacare before it was too late.

Think about that for a minute. They kept their promises to their constituents and see how they were treated for doing so.

And now we’re living the nightmare of what they tried to stop. In Washington lingo, it’s a “glitch.” In the real world, it’s promises broken, it’s ineptitude and arrogance.

President Obama stands in the Rose Garden, puts on his best angry face and proclaims, “No one is more frustrated than me.” It’s as though he is an innocent bystander who had nothing to do with any of it. He had no idea. He was blind-sided.

The big headline at The Drudge Report this morning said 300,000 Dropped From Health Plans In Florida. That’s 300,000 of my neighbors who believed Obama when he told them they were going to be able to keep their health insurance that just got the rug pulled out from under them.

And it’s happening all across the country. Real people. Real lives turned upside down at the whim of lying politicians and their social experiments.

Obamacare was supposed to be all about getting health insurance for a relatively small number of folks who couldn’t afford it. But it is ensnaring all of us who don’t have connections to the elite class.

The stated goal was never the real goal. If anyone in Washington truly wanted to fix the problem they would have addressed the root, which is the high cost of health CARE. But they didn’t. They addressed insurance instead. And what they created is simply a complex plan to redistribute the cost, and drive that cost so high that we would be unable to afford it, our current system would collapse and we would clamor for someone to fix it.

Then the real plan would be put in motion – the plan to institute government administered healthcare for us all.

This is what so many of us warned and is the only explanation for what we’re witnessing. In an honest society where truth is valued, Obama, Reid and Pelosi would be laughed out of office for such a failure. Sebelius would be in prison. But we abandoned the truth in favor of politics, so they are indifferent. This is no big deal. And that’s because they don’t care if any of this works. It’s only temporary, a stepping stone on the way to their prize – universal healthcare.

They want to rule, not govern. They want to regulate us at will. And positioning themselves between us and our doctors gives them all the power they need to control everything we do.

Cruz and Lee have been marginalized by the complicit media and there is no one left to defend our freedom. We are alone. We will now live by the rules we have allowed them to institute. We didn’t pay attention to what they were doing and their task is just about complete.

We turned out backs. We were not vigilant about our liberty. And while we watched American Idol and tweeted about Miley Cyrus, they stole it from us. The machine they built has been set in motion. I don’t know how we stop it now.

-Kathy