Early last week, President Obama was asked why he refused to negotiate with Republicans to put a stop to the government shutdown.
He said, “I have said from the start of the year that I’m happy to talk to Republicans about anything related to the budget. There is not a subject that I am not willing to engage in, work on, negotiate and come up with common-sense compromises on.”
He said the Republicans needed to stop standing in the way of an agreement. “And as soon as that happens, I am eager and ready to sit down and negotiate with Republicans on a whole range of issues.”
Well, the shutdown is over, the Republicans caved and he has gotten what he wanted.
When do the negotiations begin?
Let’s all watch to see when that happens.
We were also told that Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and the other tea party Republicans were fools to stand in the way of an agreement because the shutdown was stealing all the headlines, and people were not hearing about how bad the rollout of Obamacare was.
They said if not for the news of the shutdown, the media would be talking all day about the disaster the website was and how no one could register, much less get health insurance.
The nightmare of Obamacare would have been the headlines across the nation, if not for those tea party types.
Well, the shutdown is over and off the front page. And the Obamacare rollout hasn’t gotten any better.
So let’s all watch to see how the media reports on it now.
Let’s all watch to see how many headlines it gets.
I hope, especially after the Presidents gloating blame the Republicans speech that the Republicans will deny this President any legislation at all. No negotiations, no immigration legislation, nothing.
We need to shut this administration down until the 2014 elections and just let Obama Care fester. Let America get the full appreciation of the signature legislation of the Democrat party. Let the Progressives hang their hats and political careers on it.
Barack Hussein Obama changes his mind according to what he perceive from his genius administration.
Whenever Barack Obama uses the term “common sense”, rest assured he really means “off the wall nonsense that only the weird will agree with”.
AS long as we have Pravda and Izvestia, with a Touch of TASS, the American people will never get the truth. I’m sure they’re waiting for some drop dead point where, if these exchanges don’t work they’ll have to report something. Until then, it will be the Silence of the Lambs.
“I have said from the start of the year that I’m happy to talk to Republicans about anything related to the budget.”
His preposterous claim that ACA is unrelated to the budget is not unlike claiming the sun rises in the West. The fact that he continues to go unchallenged making that claim is a testament to his status as dictator.
I think Jay Carney is going to have a nervous breakdown before all this is over. He’s finally taking some heat for something, after all the things he could have taken heat for being hidden. I’ll settle for this one for now.
What’s with Rubio asking for a delay in the individual mandate? Isn’t that one of those things Obama and Reid wouldn’t negotiate? Personally, I think the Republicans should just shut-up and wait for the Democrats to put a bill out to delay and then filibuster it until Reid and Obama apologize to them and the country, for the shutdown.