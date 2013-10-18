Early last week, President Obama was asked why he refused to negotiate with Republicans to put a stop to the government shutdown.

He said, “I have said from the start of the year that I’m happy to talk to Republicans about anything related to the budget. There is not a subject that I am not willing to engage in, work on, negotiate and come up with common-sense compromises on.”

He said the Republicans needed to stop standing in the way of an agreement. “And as soon as that happens, I am eager and ready to sit down and negotiate with Republicans on a whole range of issues.”

Well, the shutdown is over, the Republicans caved and he has gotten what he wanted.

When do the negotiations begin?

Let’s all watch to see when that happens.

We were also told that Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and the other tea party Republicans were fools to stand in the way of an agreement because the shutdown was stealing all the headlines, and people were not hearing about how bad the rollout of Obamacare was.

They said if not for the news of the shutdown, the media would be talking all day about the disaster the website was and how no one could register, much less get health insurance.

The nightmare of Obamacare would have been the headlines across the nation, if not for those tea party types.

Well, the shutdown is over and off the front page. And the Obamacare rollout hasn’t gotten any better.

So let’s all watch to see how the media reports on it now.

Let’s all watch to see how many headlines it gets.

-Kathy