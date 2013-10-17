The government is open!
Woo hoo.
Happy days are here again as the massive machine that is our federal government gets back in gear.
President Obama and the other members of the progressive ruling class are free again to pretend they support our soldiers and veterans. They can continue to impugn the character and motives of conservative lawmakers, as they borrow even more money in the name of our grandchildren and spend us into ruin and collapse.
They can lay claim to being the winners. The losers of course, are the taxpayers – the average folks just trying to get by. They’ll get no relief and will just end up on the hook for more and more as the debt grows larger and larger.
John McCain and the other Republicans who attacked Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Rand Paul are the cowards. They claim to be conservatives but were too afraid to go up against that giant government machine in the name of the people who elected them.
The fools? They are mostly the mainstream media – the water boys and cheerleaders for Team Obama, who don’t yet realize they are the useful idiots. And they are those who still believe the media is telling them the truth, who believe that government can solve all their problems and are grateful this morning that members of Congress have stopped fighting. They believe the absence of conflict signals everything is just fine.
The conservatives, the dreaded tea party members of Congress, claim they have no intention of standing down, that they plan to continue the fight. That’s admirable, but how do they win? They are a minority, surrounded by life-long political animals who are living the dream and have demonstrated that they are ready to go to any length to squash anyone who tries to ruin it for them.
So celebrate! Eat, drink and be merry! Like it or not, the government is back in business!
Oh, and next week? Amnesty of course! There’s no such thing as illegal in Washington anymore, no one is held to account for their actions, and it appears there’s not a thing to be done to change that.
The giant machine of government, that rolls along devouring its host, is unstoppable.
-Kathy
As long as the elected officials refuse to respect and obey the law this mess will continue. When so-called “conservatives” were in power they hated the law. They disobeyed it. Now the so-called “progressives” are in power and they hate the law too and disobeyed it. The law is only for the little people to obey. The muckety-mucks, those living at the tippy-top, do as they please without a worry in the world as they play games with our lives.
You’ll get no argument from me. Republicans had the White House and both Houses of Congress for 6 years and ran up record deficits and debt. And now, what is their strategy for stopping the Democrats from setting new debt records? “Win elections” so they can once again have total control, which, of course, is also the Democratic Party strategy. Having divided political party power in Washington D. C. is no longer viable, which means one party control – take your pick – is the future. They will take turns running the nation into the ground, while quickly, and fiercely squashing any person or group who dares to threaten the authority of the entrenched political elite class. When established Democrats AND Republicans call Ted Cruz an anarchist, a nut case, and guilty of treason, we know we are in very serious trouble.
I agree Max, Reagan accomplished more with Democrats in power than George W. Bush did with Republicans in charge. Ironically, our health care system has had problems for years, this didn’t start when the Democrats took over. What did the Republicans do about it? Very little, they just fought for those tax cuts and assured their voters their job was done.
People like McCain, Graham, and Cornyn just annoy me. First of all, let me be honest, I thought the House strategy was stupid and the only reason they did it was because Boehner wasn’t enough of a leader to develop a plan that could win, so he went along with theirs. However, that being said, Cruz had the right strategy for the plan to get a different result, but the Senate establishment Republicans just threw the House under the bus. Had they not passed a cloture vote and let that bill hang out there, until they had to deal with the debt ceiling, the result could have been different. By not doing that, they gave Obama and Reid all the ammunition they needed, and the House lost.
Boehner should have used this strategy 2 years ago, instead of 40 votes to repeal Obamacare which were only show votes so the Republicans could tell their constituents they voted to repeal Obamacare. However, had they insisted on a budget, they could have pulled funds from Obamacare, of course the Senate would put them back in, but at least they would have been fighting within the Constitution. Instead, they just kept signing those CR’s and giving the Democrats the funding they put in during their 2 years of unlimited power.