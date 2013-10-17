The government is open!

Woo hoo.

Happy days are here again as the massive machine that is our federal government gets back in gear.

President Obama and the other members of the progressive ruling class are free again to pretend they support our soldiers and veterans. They can continue to impugn the character and motives of conservative lawmakers, as they borrow even more money in the name of our grandchildren and spend us into ruin and collapse.

They can lay claim to being the winners. The losers of course, are the taxpayers – the average folks just trying to get by. They’ll get no relief and will just end up on the hook for more and more as the debt grows larger and larger.

John McCain and the other Republicans who attacked Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Rand Paul are the cowards. They claim to be conservatives but were too afraid to go up against that giant government machine in the name of the people who elected them.

The fools? They are mostly the mainstream media – the water boys and cheerleaders for Team Obama, who don’t yet realize they are the useful idiots. And they are those who still believe the media is telling them the truth, who believe that government can solve all their problems and are grateful this morning that members of Congress have stopped fighting. They believe the absence of conflict signals everything is just fine.

The conservatives, the dreaded tea party members of Congress, claim they have no intention of standing down, that they plan to continue the fight. That’s admirable, but how do they win? They are a minority, surrounded by life-long political animals who are living the dream and have demonstrated that they are ready to go to any length to squash anyone who tries to ruin it for them.

So celebrate! Eat, drink and be merry! Like it or not, the government is back in business!

Oh, and next week? Amnesty of course! There’s no such thing as illegal in Washington anymore, no one is held to account for their actions, and it appears there’s not a thing to be done to change that.

The giant machine of government, that rolls along devouring its host, is unstoppable.

-Kathy