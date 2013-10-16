Remember this classic scene from Private Benjamin?

Poor Judy. She “did join the army.” But she “joined a different army.” She “joined the one with the condos and the private rooms.” Her recruiter painted a rosy picture of the Army. He lied to her, and she signed on the dotted line.

She ended up scrubbing the latrine with her toothbrush.

Our recruiter painted a rosy picture of Obamacare.

And in spite of warnings, a lot of people believed him and signed on the dotted line. They re-elected him.

But we didn’t get that wonderful, efficient, low-cost healthcare and we haven’t seen increased wages and our economy isn’t getting better.

Millions of Americans remain unemployed and millions more are now working part-time jobs. They are getting notices that their health insurance, which they like and want to keep, is being dropped. Or their premiums and deductibles are being raised out of their reach.

Hospitals are laying off staff. Doctors are getting out of the profession. Business owners are running scared. Our economy is in the tank, we are in debt so deep that my granddaughter will be paying today’s bills and our elected leaders demand the authority to borrow even more.

And those of us still fighting to get us out from under Obamacare before it’s too late are labeled arsonists, anarchists, terrorists, wife-beaters and Confederate soldiers.

Some are beginning to see the truth, but it looks like too little, too late. It appears that Obamacare is here to stay.

So break out your toothbrushes. You’re not getting the condos and the private rooms.

Get on your knees and start scrubbing. We’re all Private Benjamin now.

-Kathy