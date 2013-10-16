Remember this classic scene from Private Benjamin?
Poor Judy. She “did join the army.” But she “joined a different army.” She “joined the one with the condos and the private rooms.” Her recruiter painted a rosy picture of the Army. He lied to her, and she signed on the dotted line.
She ended up scrubbing the latrine with her toothbrush.
Our recruiter painted a rosy picture of Obamacare.
And in spite of warnings, a lot of people believed him and signed on the dotted line. They re-elected him.
But we didn’t get that wonderful, efficient, low-cost healthcare and we haven’t seen increased wages and our economy isn’t getting better.
Millions of Americans remain unemployed and millions more are now working part-time jobs. They are getting notices that their health insurance, which they like and want to keep, is being dropped. Or their premiums and deductibles are being raised out of their reach.
Hospitals are laying off staff. Doctors are getting out of the profession. Business owners are running scared. Our economy is in the tank, we are in debt so deep that my granddaughter will be paying today’s bills and our elected leaders demand the authority to borrow even more.
And those of us still fighting to get us out from under Obamacare before it’s too late are labeled arsonists, anarchists, terrorists, wife-beaters and Confederate soldiers.
Some are beginning to see the truth, but it looks like too little, too late. It appears that Obamacare is here to stay.
So break out your toothbrushes. You’re not getting the condos and the private rooms.
Get on your knees and start scrubbing. We’re all Private Benjamin now.
-Kathy
In 2009, when the ACA initiative really gained momentum, the claim from its sponsors in the Democratic Party was that “40 million Americans do not have heath insurance”. So, the opening gambit was 13% of Americans did not have health insurance. (The total population of the US in 2009 was 306 million people.) Of course, the Democrats never presented their case to the American people on the premise that 13% of the population didn’t have health insurance, it was always FORTY MILLION AMERICANS DO NOT HAVE HEALTH INSURANCE. But even that is not the real story. The same proponents admitted that there were at least 10 million illegal immigrants included in that 40 million, none of whom were “entitled” to health insurance since they were in the country illegally. So in reality, there were 30 million Americans legitimately without health insurance, 9.8% of the population. But, many studies also revealed that at least 10 million people could afford health insurance, but simply chose to not have it, either because they were young, healthy, and chose to spend their money elsewhere, or, they were extremely wealthy and didn’t need insurance. So, the real number of legitimate Americans without health insurance was much closer to 20 million than 40 million, meaning ACA set out to solve a problem for about 6.5% of the population. Think about that. The Democrats wanted to completely and fundamentally change our entire system of health care to solve the problem that 6.5% of the population didn’t have health insurance. Now, we did have Medicaid at the time, so a significant percentage of the 6.5% were, indeed getting basic heath care free of charge.
All of these facts were known in 2009, but rarely reported by the mainstream media. So, ACA, the largest, most complex legislation ever passed by the Congress – both Houses, controlled by Democrats – was enacted to solve the problem that less than 6% of the population couldn’t afford conventional health insurance. And look what we have wrought with that fully partisan legislation.
As you and I both know Max, this has never been about healthcare or even compassion.
It’s always been about control, about government administered universal healthcare. And as we also know, this is the ultimate power.
Once someone else is writing the check to pay our doctors, that entity controls everything. Lung cancer? Outlaw cigarettes. Diabetes? Outlaw Twinkies. Broken bones? Outlaw skydiving, racecar driving and sports.
Oh, and you had better vote “correctly.” They keep records (NSA) and monitor what we do (IRS.)
This has been like sheep to the slaughter and so painful to watch.
-Kathy
Yes, I agree completely. The Affordable care Act is all about power and control.
There is not a single thing Obama said about ObamaCare that is not a lie. Everything, absolutely everything, is a lie. How the Democrats can continue to support an outright lie is absolutely baffling.
“And in spite of warnings, a lot of people believed him and signed on the dotted line. They re-elected him.”
That was true of the 2008 election. A lot of people believed him. I didn’t vote in 2008 but I was one of those who believed his rhetoric and the hype.
But the reelection was different. By that time I realized that Obama is anti-American and is an enemy of the Constitution and the American way of life.
I don’t think the people reelected B. Hussein Obama. It was the Progressive Alinsky political machine that cultivated the low information voters, identified them, created a multitude of minor and non issues that the diverse groups of low information voters could embrace. Then that well funded organized machine herded the votes to the polls.
The scary part is that the Progressives are still cultivating and identifying those low information voters. For example, people who sign up for Obama Care online are also encouraged to register to vote. Internet marketers know that the money is in the list. The Progressives are using healthcare to increase the size of their list.
If 2014 isn’t a Conservative sweep giving us the House and the Senate it will not bode well. Then, I think the presidential election of 2016 will finally determine if Obama Care stays or goes.
Two possibilities remain to repeal the Affordable care Act. One is that it fails so horrendously that the American people overwhelmingly rebel. The second possibility is a Conservative House. Conservative Senate. and a Conservative president in 2016.
Other than that, Obama Care will be with us until the debt ceiling can no longer be raised.
Wow, you guys just continue to wallow around in your own false information and propaganda. Here is a link to the Kaiser Family Foundation study that has taken an early look at insurance premiums under the ACA. (Obamacare if you prefer)
http://kaiserfamilyfoundation.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/early-look-at-premiums-and-participation-in-marketplaces.pdf
Those states that have embraced the ACA and implemented their own exchanges are seeing a significant reduction in premiums. NY saw an almost 50% reduction. The states that refused to set up their own exchange and left it to the federal government didn’t see the same reductions. So maybe if you live in one of those states you should complain about your governor.
Kathy, you are just wrong when you say “It’s always been about control, about government administered universal healthcare.” The ACA is nowhere close to government administered universal healthcare. Many liberals would like to have seen a universal single payer system. But that was never on the table. In fact there is not even a public option available on the exchanges. If you will notice the Kaiser study shows how many private insurance companies are offering plans and how many plans are available for a person to choose from. The only legitimate complaint that you could make is that you are opposed to the government providing a tax credit (subsidy) to lower income earners so that the cost of their premiums are even lower. In effect this is a subsidy to the private insurance companies. As far as someone else writing the check to the doctor for treating lung cancer, that already happens. That is what we call insurance.
Rick, Democrats continue to support Obama because they know that you are incorrect when you say “There is not a single thing Obama said about ObamaCare that is not a lie. Everything, absolutely everything, is a lie.”
When Obama said that the ACA would allow parents to keep their kids, up to the age of 26, on their plans, was that a lie? No it was not.
When Obama said that the ACA would begin closing the doughnut hole in the prescription drug benefit in Medicare Part D, was that a lie? No it was not.
When Obama said that the ACA would eliminate the lifetime cap on insurance payouts, was that a lie? No it was not.
When Obama said that the ACA would allow people with pre-existing conditions to get insurance, was that a lie? No it was not.
When Obama said that the ACA would require insurance companies to spend at least 80% of premiums collected on actual healthcare or they would have to refund the overcharges to customers, was that a lie? No it was not.
In fact, I will attest to this last one because I have personally received a refund from Cigna each of the last two years. They did better this year (my refund was lower) than last, but the ACA did result in a reduction in my premiums.
I could go on with even more provisions of the ACA and Obama statements, but you don’t seem to recognize the truth when it can be easily shown. I know that it doesn’t fit your narrative, but to fain ignorance as to why Democrats won’t accept your false narrative is either disingenuous or delusional.
The primary lie, Daniel, is that when no risk mitigation factors are considered in the insurance offering or premium price, it is, by definition, no longer insurance, it’s government subsidized health care. In the first few years, the vast majority of Americans will pay much higher insurance premiums to offset the government subsidies, which will continue to increase is size and scope. So the ACA never had health insurance as its objective, that was a giant lie. The end objective is to replace the health insurance model we’ve had for decades with a single payer national health care system. The ACA is the vehicle to drive health insurance companies out of the health care insurance business.
Medicare did the same thing to health insurance premiums for seniors. Virtually no senior has private health insurance as a primary provider of health care. And make no mistake. Even though we’ve all paid in, we have not paid a “premium” because Medicare, like ACA will be, is not insurance, it’s subsidized government health care. What we pay for it is a simple tax, not a premium.
I’m not even trying to make an argument for, or against, a single payer national health care system. I’m simply telling you that ACA was, from the beginning, a lie, a Trojan horse for subsidized government health care. Come back and tell us in a couple of years how your health insurance premiums keep going down, particularly after several major insurers move on to other businesses.
PS Daniel, just in case you don’t understand the term “risk mitigation factors”, they include lifetime caps, preexisting conditions, how funds are allocated, premiums charged, and how a given company sets up a business model relative to risk mitigation factors are all integral parts of the insurance business, be health insurance or any other type of insurance. When the government intercedes and precludes a provider from using risk mitigation factors, the business is destroyed. It is no longer insurance.
Max,
There is a more common term used for “risk mitigation factors”, it is called cherry picking. You also forgot to include one of the insurance company’s favorite “risk mitigation factors” that is rescission. You know that once common practice of dropping a persons policy after they got sick by claiming that there was some error on their application only after they collected years of premiums.
Yes, I know how an insurance companies business model works. This is why anyone who is being honest knows that what makes the ACA “Obamacare” work for the insurance industry is that they will get many more younger and healthier people into the insurance pool which will offset the cost of those with pre-existing conditions. Why do you thing some of these conservative groups are trying to convince young people to not get insurance? They know it is a way to undermine the program. Also, why do you think that the included a provision in ACA that allowed 26 year old’s to stay on their parents plans? It is an easier way to get college students to be insured. By the time you are 27 it is time to become an adult and take personal responsibility.
There is no doubt that the ACA was designed to replace the broken healthcare system that we have had in place for decades. The problem was getting worse every year and premiums were rising by double digits every year. I started my business in 1992. Even as a small business with under 10 employees I provide healthcare insurance for my employees. That was until 2008 when it got to the point we could no longer afford to do it because they just kept jacking the rates up. At first we raised the deductibles, changed companies and plans, but it got to the point that it was no longer affordable and we had to tell the employees that they would need to get their own insurance. I am sure some of them never did, which is why the uninsured problem continued to grow year after year.
You have made a lot of false assumptions about what the ACA will do. The ACA is not “the vehicle to drive health insurance companies out of the health care insurance business.” In fact many new customers are being provided to these companies, with money in their pocket (via a tax subsidy) that can only be spent on their insurance products.
I find it to be ironic that those of you who call yourselves “conservatives” are all for tax subsidies when they are being given to business and big multi-national companies that are very profitable (like oil and gas). But you hate the idea of an individual receiving a tax subsidy for buying health care insurance from a private company. There is nothing in the ACA that moves the country towards a single payer system. Except it does give each state the right to establish a single payer system in their state. But aren’t you guys all about states rights? So why would you have a problem with this?
So to sum up, you have made a lot of false assumptions and then you conclude that Obama “lied” because of your mistaken assumptions.
,
Daniel, please describe the business you own, and describe your business model. Does your business require insurance, of any kind, other than health insurance for employees? If so, what risk mitigation factors control the cost of your insurance? Do have automobile insurance? Do you have life insurance? Do you have home insurance? If so, what mitigation factors affect the premiums you pay for insurance on those entities?
Here’s what I think, Daniel. If you can’t answer my questions above about your business, its insurance other than health insurance, and you can’t answer the questions about other personal insurance you may purchase, I think you are a phony. I see nothing in your response above that indicates you understand the first thing about insurance, or, running a business for that matter. Prove me wrong.
“The only legitimate complaint that you could make …”
I’ll add a complaint in addition to your only legitimate complaint.
The Affordable Care Act is a Progressive Liberal Socialist attempt to socialize America. The law was rammed through a Democrat House, a Democrat Senate, and signed into law by a Democrat President. Not one republican vote was cast for the law of which the majority of Americans disapprove.
I tried to vet the non partisan Kaiser Family Foundation that you freely quote but couldn’t find much about it that wasn’t written by members of the foundation. I did learn that the foundation supports abortion and funds the ICLEI which is tied to implementing the UN Agenda 21 at the local level. This leads me to believe that the foundation is left leaning and as such is not to be trusted. At least not by Americans who want to preserve the Constitution and maintain our liberty and individual freedom.
Although the discussion seems to be all about healthcare the real issue is the fundamental transformation that Obama told us was coming.
I for one want to protect and preserve the Constitution and live in a free America. The Affordable Care Act is a giant leap for Progressive Liberal Marxist Socialists toward implementing their Socialist agenda and is not American.
I will ignore your crazy ranting about socialism, Marxism and any other “ism” you want to throw in.
For the record, when Obama spoke about wanting to be a transformational president during the primaries in 2008, he was primarily taking about economic philosophy. If you don’t beleive me look at the 2 presidents he chose as transformational; FDR and Reagan. Hillary’s people were pissed off because he didn’t mention Bill. But Bill Clinton wasn’t transformational. What did FDR and Reagan have in common? Both transformed the economic model of the county from what it was when they entered office. FDR ushered in about 50 years of Keynesian economics. The Reagan transformed the economic system to a supply-side trickle-down theory which was in place for about 40 years. We can get into a long discussion about these two system if you like, but what cannot be denied is that the country saw a massive expansion of the middle class with growing wages and more spending power under the Keynesian system. And ever since we have had supply side in place we have seen wages stagnate, the middle class shrink and more of the net income and wealth concentrated at the top. You can make all kinds of arguments around the edges, but the fact is the vast majority of people did much better under the Keynesian model. This is derided by supply-siders as redistributing the wealth.
I don’t buy the BS that you guys ” want to protect and preserve the Constitution” when we just witnessed the willingness of the Tea Party people in Congress to ruin the country economically because they can not achieve their goals through the legislative process established in the Constitution, nor can they do it through the electoral process. In case you didn’t notice the Tea Party caucus lost seats in the House and they cost the Republican Party several winnable Senate races in the 2012 election. This latest little episode has shown even more people just how radical and un-American these self-professed Constitution lovers really are.
I have a new name for the Tea Party. It is Tea-Qaeda. They are the fundamentalist wing of the Republican Party. They profess to be more pure, more conservative and more committed than their fellow Republican who they call RINO’s, squishes or the surrender caucus. They are so committed to their ideology that they are willing to blow things up. Both al Qaeda and Tea-Qaeda had the same target, the US financial system. So I am done listening to your BS about how you love the Constitution. You like one amendment, the 2nd, and will abuse the rest of it at the drop of a hat when ever it suits your ideology.
You are a phony, Daniel. You don’t own any legitimate business, nor do you know anything about running a business. You are as phony as Barack Obama, other than you are a dedicated Marxist, just as he is. Prove me wrong, Daniel. You can’t. You have no more real world business success than the phony in the White House. How do I know? It wreaks from your commentary. You are nothing but an Obama troll, lying your way into legitimate blogs.
Max,
You are a piece of work. Because I don’t agree with non-sense you are trying to spread that makes me a phony, a Marxist and an Obama troll. Wrong! I am a civil engineer in South Florida and I started my engineering firm in 1991 (sorry it was a typo when I said 1992). I provide development constuling services and I design and permit residential and commercial projects all over South Florida (from Port St. Lucie to the Florida Keys). My wife started a management consulting business in 1990 and then we opened a real estate brokerage business in 1996 after she got her brokers license. We co-own all of these business. At one point in the late 1990’s we also incorporated a custom home building business and built a spec house in the Las Olas Isle section of Ft Lauderdale. After selling that house we couldn’t find waterfront lots at a reasonable price so we started buying small apartment buildings and closed the custom home company. So I am that small business owner that Republicans love to say they are speaking for. In fact Newt has tried to call me several times to give me a small business award, of course for a $5,000 contribution to his scam company.
Of course I have more insurance than just healthcare insurance. I spend more per year on insurance premiums than the median household income. We have disability insurance, key man insurance, term life insurance, auto insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, windstorm insurance, and an umbrella liability policy that covers all of our properties. When necessary for specific projects I will also add O&E insurance. This is all in addition to our HSA and individual health insurance policies. So yes, we do know a little bit about insurance.
I also have my own blog, so I don’t need to lie my way into someone else blog. If you like, you can read it here; http://politonomicsandtravel.wordpress.com/
Check out my travel photos and feel free to comment on anything I have written. I will not call you a phony or troll just because you have a different opinion, as misguided and misinformed as it may be.
Fine Daniel, you are a legitimate business man, and you have several types of insurance. Why then do you continue to claim the government can eliminate risk mitigation factors for health insurance but expect insurance companies to remain in business? It’s a simple question you have yet to answer.
“What we have here, is a failure to communicate.” Our diametrically opposed ideologies are not compatible. I will strive to keep it that way.
Max,
I did answer that question in my first post. I said “what makes the ACA “Obamacare” work for the insurance industry is that they will get many more younger and healthier people into the insurance pool which will offset the cost of those with pre-existing conditions.” The tax credits (subsidies) provided to individuals is a revenue steam that the insurance industry can count on. Individual cannot use the subsidies for any other purpose.
Yes, the ACA will drive up the amount that insurance companies must spend on healthcare. But at the same time it drives up their revenues by providing more customers that are younger and healthier. I had asked ” why do you think some of these conservative groups are trying to convince young people to not get insurance?” But you did not answer.
People on both sides of the argument know that a major key to making the ACA works is getting everyone into the pool.
Stop and think about this for a little while. The insurance companies are not required to sell their products on the exchanges. Individuals are not mandated to buy their insurance through the exchanges. However, insurers both inside and outside of the exchanges must cover a minimum level of services called “essential benefits”, so that consumers can more easily compare various plans and know what they are getting. The companies that chose to offer plans through the exchanges established their premiums for their various plans based on their own projections of how many new customers, both healthy and those with pre-existing conditions, they will get into their pools and how much they would spend on actual healthcare for these customers. Take NY for example, a state that actively participated in setting up their own state exchange, they got 16 insurance companies to offer plans. I guess all 16 of these companies just don’t know how to price their policies for these new clients they will be enrolling.
You seem to think the only way that the business model for the insurance industry will work is if they are allowed to cherry-pick customers or through the practice of rescission after a person gets sick. It sounds like you are saying the insurance business model only works through fraudulent practices.
Daniel, the plan is to FORCE, not simply “get many more younger and healthier people into the insurance pool which will offset the cost of those with pre-existing conditions.”
See the chart in this study:
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2013/10/enrollment-in-obamacare-exchanges-how-will-your-health-insurance-fare
As you can see, premiums are very substantially increased for young people. They are expected to pay a much higher price for a product they don’t need or want in order to lower the cost for others. In other words, redistributing wealth.
is it any wonder they might be advised not to participate?
-Kathy
Kathy,
Don’t you find it the least bit ironic that the Heritage Foundation, the originator of the individual mandate idea and who was the impetus for the MA plan, has now done a 180 and is opposed to their own idea? Up until the point that Obama embraced the individual mandate idea, conservatives and Heritage called it “taking personal responsibility.” But now it is “being forced on individuals by big government.” It is very hard for those of us not in your political circle to take it seriously when there is no other obvious explanation except your position changed when a Democratic president advanced the idea. I know that the rebuttal argument is that the MA plan was a state based plan, but so is the ACA. The problem is that most of the states with Republican governors chose not to establish a state plan, leaving it to the federal government to set up their exchanges.
In reference to the issue brief from Heritage, I have read it a couple of times and there are several major flaws in their so-called comparison. The first is the highly questionable and unverifiable method they used to obtain their “before” rates. They stated that their “comparison is different from others” which is definitely true. Others have not been able to compare current individual market premiums to the exchange premiums because of the variations in the coverage provided by the “before” and “exchange” plans. I find it strange that they would choose to use county level census data and then scale it up to the state level, instead of just using the state level census data. This seems extremely odd and is ripe for manipulation. So it appears on the surface that Heritage is manipulating the input data in order to get an “average” one-month premium low enough to make their political point.
However, beyond the “before” input data manipulation and the inability to know what actual healthcare services are covered in the “before” average premiums, plus the fact that the “exchange” premiums in the Heritage study doesn’t identify what level of plan (bronze, silver, or gold) they are using for their comparison, the real fatal flaw in their entire comparison is they make no provision to account for the tax credit that individuals will receive. This makes a huge difference.
Take for example VT which Heritage referenced as being one of the largest increase. The Heritage report used a rate for a 50 year old on the exchange of $402/mo. In the Kaiser study they had a rate of $413/mo (for a silver plan for a 40 year old in Burlington). This obviously is not a direct comparison since everyone is presenting their data differently, but when Kaiser applies the tax credit the out-of-pocket premium drops to $193/mo. This is a substantial reduction in premium which Heritage fails to account for.
It is quite obvious that Heritage is attempting to provide a table that can be repeated to make a political point and is not really interested in accounting for all factors that determine the real out-of-pocket cost to the consumer.
As I said before, the only legitimate argument is “that you are opposed to the government providing a tax credit (subsidy) to lower income earners so that the cost of their premiums are even lower.” I fail to understand, and have not seen anyone attempt to explain why they are opposed to providing individuals with a tax credit to buy health insurance but support providing tax credits to highly profitable corporations. The tax code has always been, and will always be used to encourage or discourage specific policies.
One final point, your statement “they are expected to pay a much higher price for a product they don’t need or want in order to lower the cost for others. In other words, redistributing wealth” doesn’t make sense to me. I am in my mid-50’s and I don’t want to spend all of the money that I do for insurances. I am healthy, don’t smoke and take no prescription drugs (I do need to loose some weight, but who doesn’t) but as an adult who takes personal responsibility I know that I need insurance to cover unforeseen events. Young people may think the don’t “need” insurance, but just like the rest of us they cannot foresee the future. When they say they don’t want insurance, what it says to me is that they expect the rest of us to pick up the cost if they are in an accident or have a major illness.
Arm waving, Daniel. You dismiss risk mitigation with silly talk of more people getting insurance, and government subsidies and such, making the claim that those factors will generate more premium revenue, thus eliminating the need for risk mitigation in the business model. Daniel, that’s pure nonsense. The proof that it is nonsense is already being revealed in the number of insurance companies deciding to not participate in these boutique shops for health insurance. And when the final pieces of ACA really kick in – when the government will pound companies with an iron fist if they attempt to charge more for preexisting conditions, is when the crony capitalism will take over. A few companies will make secret deals with the government, which will effectively eliminate any real competition. At that point, we are only a step away from a nationalized, single payer, health care system.
Max, I am starting to think that you don’t understand the basic premise of how insurance works. Do you have health insurance, and how do you obtain your coverage? In the private market or is it provided by your employer?
Of course getting more people into the insurance pool will generate more revenues from premiums. Do you disagree with that basic fact? If that is what you call arm waving or silly talk I don’t know how else to explain it to you. More customers = More Revenues.
The basic premise of insurance is that a company writes more policies for healthier people who won’t use the insurance to offset those who get sick an do use it. They pocket the difference. I understand they use risk mitigation schemes to reduce their payouts and maximize their profits. But using mitigation techniques such as rescission, cherry picking, capping and denying certain drugs and procedures in order minimize payouts and maximize their profits sounds to me like “private death panels” choosing who gets coverage and treatment and who doesn’t.
I also don’t think that you have the basic understanding of how Obamacare actually works. If you work for a company that provides your health insurance, you will not be using the exchanges. If you buy your insurance on the individual market, you are not required to use the exchanges to purchase your insurance. But you can. The exchanges are setting up new insurance pools for individuals that are not currently covered or those that have private insurance and want to change to these new insurance pools.
Your logic that the “proof that it is nonsense is already being revealed in the number of insurance companies deciding to not participate in these boutique shops for health insurance” is totally backwards. Prior to the establishment of these new insurance pools on the exchanges there were ZERO insurance companies writing these policies. So now you have anywhere from 2 to 16 companies, depending on the state, that are offering policies where none existed previously. That is not proof of failure.
As far as your speculation that when the “final pieces of ACA really kick in”…”is when the crony capitalism will take over” also shows that you don’t understand the basics of the ACA and you are simply fear mongering. The ACA does not allow insurers to charge higher premiums for those with pre-existing conditions. See attached link.
https://www.healthcare.gov/what-if-i-have-a-pre-existing-health-condition/
So your entire speculation on how the ACA leads to a nationalized single payer system starts with a faulty premise that the insurance companies can “attempt to charge more for preexisting conditions.” Maybe if the Republicans succeed in changing the law to allow premium differentiation for those with pre-existing conditions it could lead to crony capitalism. But that is pure speculation too.
No, Daniel, I do understand risk mitigation, just as all of your other insurance providers do. You are trying to rationalize that long standing risk mitigation business models will be able to abandon risk mitigation and still be profitable by increasing premium volume. In fact, you make the specific point that young people who rarely make claims, who will now be forced into the market, will replace risk mitigation. Nonsense. Take Medicare. Within 5 years of Medicare being passed, private primary insurance for seniors, even that provided for retirees by corporations, disappeared. Insurance companies can not compete with subsidized government health care, and that is what Medicare is. The payments to the government for Medicare are not “premiums”, because Medicare is not insurance. The payments to Medicare are a tax, a tax to support government subsidized health care. As all seniors know, the number of doctors and facilities taking Medicare patients decreases every year because the government payments are not competitive. Further, many corporations are now also eliminating secondary health insurance for retirees. They see the handwriting on the wall. I’m one of them. For now, I don’t have to go to a government website to do my “shopping”, but that is only a matter of time.
I’ll say this one more time. If ACA remains basically intact, there will not be a free market health insurance industry with 5 to 7 years because no insurance company can compete with government subsidized health care. And make no mistake – that is real objective of ACA.
The one factor that Daniel and his stats left out is the deductible. We’ve just gone over our insurance options at work and compared them to Obamacare. Although we would save about $100 per month on a Bronze Obamacare plan, the deductible would be $16,000, so if you’re saving $1200 a year, but your insurance plan pays little because of the deductible, what have you gained?
I believe that’s been the biggest shock people have seen on the exchanges, it’s not necessarily the price, it’s paying out all that money and still paying when you go to the doctors office.
I’m still of the belief the system is designed to destroy the insurance industry, in the United States, and then morph into single payer health care. The Democrats knew they couldn’t sell that in the beginning but, once the whole system has collapsed, people will be begging them for a single payer system. Watch as this all develops.
Bflat,
I didn’t leave the level of deductible out, it was implicit when I said “others have not been able to compare current individual market premiums to the exchange premiums because of the variations in the coverage provided by the “before” and “exchange” plans.” The Heritage study attempted to make a comparison without identifying any of these parameters, which is one of the reasons I said it was flawed. But the fatal flaw is ignoring the tax credit that reduces the out-of-pocket cost of the premium.
Also, you cannot compare your “work insurance options” to those on the exchange. First, if your insurance is through your employer you cannot buy it through the exchanges. Second, there is no way to compare the rates of a business group plan to those of an individual plan. What needs to be compared is buying an individual plan in the current (pre ACA) market versus what you can obtain on the exchange. This is where people are seeing a significant reduction in their premiums, especially when they account for the tax credits.
I am not sure why people are shocked by having a co-pay. Maybe that is a result of all the misinformation that was put out there by the opponents of Obamacare and people thought it was going to be “government run healthcare that covered everything for free.” I wonder who could have been putting that false information out?
We may one day get to a single payer system. But I predict that will only occur when big business decides that they need to eliminate their healthcare expense in order to remain competitive in a global market. Companies in other countries have that advantage now, however it is not big enough for American businesses to demand that we move to a single payer system. When that tipping point is reached, then we will see a single payer system. But it will probably start on a state by state basis. Watch CA and see what they do.
We are at the place where we just have to wait to see how the Affordable Care Act develops. So far it looks as tho it will be a typical Obama administration project. Lots of talk about how great it is but feeble and incompetent execution.
The Obama administration is the essence of not ready for prime time. The entire administration to a man wreaks of incompetence. An embarrassment. My opinion
Max,
How many young people are in Medicare? That is a really bad example for you to cite. Before Medicare was passed more than 50% of all seniors could not get or had no insurance. We all know that as we get older we use more health care services. One of those “risk mitigation factors” the insurance companies used pre Medicare was to exclude seniors from the insurance market. Medicare didn’t drive them out of the market, it was them leaving the market that necessitated Medicare.
Are you saying you want to eliminate Medicare and push seniors into a non-existent primary market? The insurance companies do provide supplemental Medicare policies which seems to work really well for them. In fact, you might want to call that a risk mitigation technique because they are not on the hook for the full cost of medical expenses for the elderly.
In addition, Medicare is a bad example because it is a single payer system. You are correct that it is funded by an employer/employee tax. The ACA subsidies to individuals are in the form of a tax credit. I asked before why conservatives support tax credits to profitable industries like oil & gas, put are opposed to individuals receiving one to buy health insurance. But nobody answered.
Under the ACA the Medicaid expansion is the part that would qualify as government subsidized health care. But I am sure you are aware that 26 states have turned that down.
If corporations are now eliminating secondary health insurance for retirees, it has more to do with corporate cost cutting to boost profits and absolutely nothing to do with Obamacare. You don’t get to blame every corporate decision on Obamacare. If I understood your comment correctly your primary healthcare is provided by Medicare and you have a supplemental policy from your former employer. Even if your old employer eliminates your supplemental policy you would not be allowed to buy a new supplemental on the ACA exchanges. that is not what they are designed to do. If you have to shop for a new Medicare supplemental policy you might try AARP.
Daniel, please face reality. The purpose of ACA is to pave the road to a single payer, national health care system, just as Medicare is. The methodology is the same as it was for Medicare – make private health care insurance companies compete with the government and its perceived unlimited funds.
Max,
The reality is that you are back to nothing but pure speculation. You think that the ACA will lead to a single payer national healthcare system. But beyond your feelings you have nothing to back that up. I know that those of you on the political right have been fed a steady stream of fear mongering and blatant lies about the ACA. It is what you wanted to hear so you accepted it and made no investigation of your own. The fact is that the ACA created no government run insurance plan that people can buy. The closest thing it contained was an expansion of Medicaid, which was an existing program. The only way that a single payer national healthcare system could be created is through another legislative change. As time consuming (it took decades) and difficult as it was to pass the ACA it is not likely that we will see anything close to national single payer system. What you may see are some states implementing their own single payer system, which is not prohibited under the ACA. Do you have a problem with a state establishing a single payer system?