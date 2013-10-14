Hundreds of veterans and their friends went to Washington this weekend. Unlike the illegal aliens who were welcomed to the National Mall last week with open arms, the veterans were greeted by police in riot gear, armored vehicles and even helicopters to keep an eye on them.
Complaining that they didn’t want to be used by politicians as political chess pieces, the veterans removed the barriers around our memorials, specifically the WWII Memorial.
They carried the barricades up 17th Street and deposited them in front of the White House.
FOX News is reporting that the barricades are back up again this morning, re-erected by Park Service personnel that we’re told we cannot afford.
These people still need to be kept out of our nation’s capital.
I want to know who gave this order to put the barricades back up.
I want to know why the President of the United States, our Commander-in-Chief, doesn’t order a stop to this.
Don’t you?
-Kathy
Actually, the answer it fairly easy, it had to be the President. If he didn’t want them up they wouldn’t be up. The point is, to put them up cost more money than leaving them down, so it’s done out of spite.
My question is, Where is John McCain? Here’s one of the most visible veterans in the Senate and he’s not out there telling Obama to tear down this wall. Perhaps it’s because they agree more than they disagree. Where was McCain on the death benefits not being paid? I don’t know, I didn’t see him fighting for them.
Where is the MSM? Pravda and Izvestia, with a touch of TASS, must have gotten their orders to stay away from this story. All of them should be ashamed of themselves.
Finally, where is the American public holding them accountable? If the polls represent the American public where is the outrage? Oh, I think I know, the pollsters would have to ask people specifically about this and they’re AWOL.
Tragically, this is but one of the many frightening examples confronting us as we are forced to watch our once great nation descend into despotic tyranny. In this same location we watched prominent elected leaders, such as Nancy Pelosi, proudly voice their support for illegal aliens who willfully break our laws with impunity, while claiming House Republicans are guilty of treason.
Where is McCain? I think Beck is right this time. I think what we are watching is the leaders of the two major parties driving a wooden stake through the heart of the Tea Party. The Tea Party is the only political movement in modern times which has been able to seriously threaten the status quo, business as usual,agenda for the political elite in Washington D. C. My God, these Tea Party people are talking about term limits and killing the golden goose!! Please notice Marco Rubio is sitting this one out, obviously waiting to see how the cards fall. What does that tell us about his “political courage”?
Think about it. Even as the Tea Party gained traction, but before it managed to affect the 2012 Congressional elections, the charges of “racism” and right wing radicals were being touted in the mainstream media. The media couldn’t wait to link their favorite “nut case”, Sarah Palin, to the movement. Elect Tea Party candidates and watch conservative right wing Christians keep women at home, barefoot and pregnant. Watch them put blacks back into the cotton fields. Looking back, now, the truth is McCain, McConnell, et al, were at best silent, but, in fact, were quietly supporting these charges.
Then came the results of the 2012 Congressional elections. Sure, there missteps, such as Akin fiasco in Missouri, but those were candidates speaking their minds, with the hostile media just waiting to pounce. Never-the-less, the Tea Party is still a legitimate threat to the establishment. It must be eliminated at all cost. I believe that is what we are witnessing. It’s up to us to fight back.
Akin was only a fiasco because of the press. I’ll grant he screwed up, but anyone can screw up and no have it become national news, unless of course they’re a Republican. Cruz is there, Rubio is there (whether you like him or not, at least he’s not Charlie Crist). I agree Max, there is little doubt McCain and company want the tea party gone, they’re a threat to their power base.
How is Rubio “there”?