Hundreds of veterans and their friends went to Washington this weekend. Unlike the illegal aliens who were welcomed to the National Mall last week with open arms, the veterans were greeted by police in riot gear, armored vehicles and even helicopters to keep an eye on them.

Complaining that they didn’t want to be used by politicians as political chess pieces, the veterans removed the barriers around our memorials, specifically the WWII Memorial.

They carried the barricades up 17th Street and deposited them in front of the White House.

FOX News is reporting that the barricades are back up again this morning, re-erected by Park Service personnel that we’re told we cannot afford.

These people still need to be kept out of our nation’s capital.

I want to know who gave this order to put the barricades back up.

I want to know why the President of the United States, our Commander-in-Chief, doesn’t order a stop to this.

Don’t you?

-Kathy