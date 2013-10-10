There is actually some work getting done in Washington this week. Yesterday there was more testimony before the House Oversight Committee concerning the IRS scandal. You’ll recall that the IRS has been accused of singling out conservative groups applying for tax exempt status and targeting them with delays and intimidation.

Remember when Becky Gerritson from the Wetumpka Tea Party got her say?

It was heartbreaking to hear her story and the stories of other Americans who were abused by thugs from our federal government. But those thugs don’t seem to have learned their lesson. Yesterday, Sarah Hall Ingram testified before the committee. Ms. Ingram was one of the big shots in charge when all this was happening.

See the exchange between her and Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA.)

How dare they! But this is what your government thinks of you. They abuse you, stomp on your Constitutional rights and when you complain, they laugh at you. Yuck, yuck. How dare you question their authority!

What a small, arrogant man is Rep. Connolly. The good people of Virginia’s 11th district should throw him out of office. Unless of course they endorse this behavior.

And Ms. Ingram? She went right along. She thought Connolly was quite funny. She ought to be fired, don’t you think?

Sorry to disappoint you, but she’s been promoted. She’s now the director of the IRS Affordable Care Act office.

She’s now in charge of enforcing Obamacare.

