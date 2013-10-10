There is actually some work getting done in Washington this week. Yesterday there was more testimony before the House Oversight Committee concerning the IRS scandal. You’ll recall that the IRS has been accused of singling out conservative groups applying for tax exempt status and targeting them with delays and intimidation.
Remember when Becky Gerritson from the Wetumpka Tea Party got her say?
It was heartbreaking to hear her story and the stories of other Americans who were abused by thugs from our federal government. But those thugs don’t seem to have learned their lesson. Yesterday, Sarah Hall Ingram testified before the committee. Ms. Ingram was one of the big shots in charge when all this was happening.
See the exchange between her and Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA.)
How dare they! But this is what your government thinks of you. They abuse you, stomp on your Constitutional rights and when you complain, they laugh at you. Yuck, yuck. How dare you question their authority!
What a small, arrogant man is Rep. Connolly. The good people of Virginia’s 11th district should throw him out of office. Unless of course they endorse this behavior.
And Ms. Ingram? She went right along. She thought Connolly was quite funny. She ought to be fired, don’t you think?
Sorry to disappoint you, but she’s been promoted. She’s now the director of the IRS Affordable Care Act office.
She’s now in charge of enforcing Obamacare.
This is precisely why the IRS should be eliminated and a simple consumption tax should replace the income tax.
The arrogance, the thuggery, the Gestapo tactics have been perpetrated against American citizens for too long.
The behavior demonstrated by the IRS for decades and the administration’s behavior during the sequester and again during this current threat of shut down is but a sample of the abuse and tyranny we can expect from government control under the Affordable care Act.
An administration which treats its WWII vets and other American citizens with such disdain simply because it wants to inflict pain on them as part of a political vendetta is capable of anything. There is no limit to the tyranny once it starts, and make no mistake, it’s started. ACA is another giant step toward full control of the citizenry. With full control, punishment is easy to inflict.
Isn’t this what we’ve been warning since the beginning, Max?
Obama is ordering agents of the federal government to set up cones along the side of the road so that people cannot pull off to look at Mr. Rushmore. Yet there are still people willing to support him. It’s insane.
It’s a classic can’t see the forest for the trees problem. The trees are gay rights, feminism, minority rights, amnesty, and class warfare. The forest is our political and economic freedom. We know about the low information voters, but there are too many otherwise informed and educated voters who are so focused on those trees, they can not, or will not, see the forest.
This fact is the proof that our federal government has turned into despotic tyranny. No one is really held accountable for misconduct, however egregious it may be. The appointed minions of the elected are fully protected, which is why there is no hesitation to operate outside of the law.
I just posted this on Daily Caller. It seems appropriate here, too:
A quote from Monty Pelerin
“As government grew in size and influence, the rewards associated with political office grew. Sacrifice and service were displaced with the opportunity for personal spoils. The motivation subtly changed from service to the accumulation of wealth. Mother Theresa quietly morphed into Gordon Gecko.”
The basic problem, then, is there is little difference between the Republican establishment and the Democratic establishment. Above all, each is determined to keep and enhance its power, prestige, and wealth. The basic approach is to appear to listen to their constituents, but work behind the scenes to ignore or override the constituents interests in favor of their own.
The reason there is such a reaction to the TEA Party from the Republican establishment is that the TEA Party is a threat to their continuation. The TEA Party is also a threat to the Democratic establishment for the same reason. At the margin, Occupy Wall Street and the TEA Party have some similar interests and objectives. In fact, when it comes to institutions that support both the Republican and Democratic establishments, like the big banks, both the TEA Party and OWS would rein in the banks, while the establishments are content to take the banks money and pay lip service to controlling them.
OWS never got organized enough to really threaten the Democratic establishment, but that is not true with the TEA Party. They are a direct threat and so incur the most wrath, but the real battle is for a government that is lean, nimble, and responsible to the government vs. a slow, ponderous, in it for ourselves, establishment.
Excellent point.
“Mother Theresa quietly morphed into Gordon Gecko.”
I suggest there is a third type of politician and that is the ideologue. I label the fundamental transformation mindset of Barrack Obama, Valerie Jarret, Bill Ayers, Saul Alinsky, and others in this group. They want to destroy and tear down the existing American system and rebuild to suit their own image which is varying degrees of Progressive Liberal Marxist Socialist Communist.
As for Occupy Wall Street, I never thought of them as anything but low information and paid activists. They just didn’t rise to the intellectual level and character of the Tea Party. As a disclaimer I must state that I consider myself of the Tea Party mindset.
Correct, but the establishment Democrats are more than willing to prostitute themselves before the ideologues if it keeps them in power. The best interests of the nation and its citizens always finishes in last place when vying with the self interests of the establishment.
The government will always seek a way to grow, even if it is detrimental the host
I find it amazing what Democrats and the liberal media are willing to accept these days. The behavior of the Democrats, circling the wagons, shows they have no problem allowing the IRS to go after political opponents and the press, who should be all over this, are way too busy covering for Obama. I’m thinking they’re afraid to investigate this for fear it will end up in the White House. Where Richard Nixon had to work to deal with Watergate, Obama has no problem with any of his scandals. If there was a outcry from the press, on a daily basis, like there would be if this were all Bush’s fault, these would all be settled now. For a while I was calling our media Pravda and Izvestia. Now I’ve taken to calling them Pravda and Izvestia with a touch of TASS.
Speaking of the Democrat establishment and Republican establishment being on in the same, notice how McCain, since he’s not running for re-election, is pounding the tea party. Drudge had a great picture up with Chuck Schumer flanked by McCain and Graham. That picture is definitely worth a thousand words.